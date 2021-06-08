Chance of showers, storms rest of week; high near 84 today

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected Wednesday. It won’t be quite as hot with the high temperature near 81 degrees.

Wednesday night there will be showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before midnight, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. The overnight low will be around 69 degrees.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm remain in the forecast for Thursday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees.