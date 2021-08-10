Chance of severe storms Tuesday; hot, humid air this week

With the potential for severe weather multiple days this week, don’t underestimate the power of severe straight line winds. Take for example, the severe winds from the #August2020Derecho that destroyed the grain bins shown in this picture. pic.twitter.com/ECzFf6UtMO — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 9, 2021

It will be hotter Wednesday with a high near 92 degrees and more showers and storms expected, the NWS said.

There is a chance of more showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night. The overnight low will be around 74 degrees.

The muggy and wet weather continues into Thursday, which will be even hotter with a high temperature near 94 degrees expected, according to the NWS.

The heat index could approach 100.

There is a chance of showers before noon Thursday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 2 p.m. Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m.

Thursday evening showers are likely mainly before 9 p.m. under partly cloudy skies with an overnight low around 72 degrees.

Rain chances continue through Friday, which will be cooler with a high near 89 degrees. There is a chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon, followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon..

The weekend is expected to remain dry with highs in the mid-80s.

Heat Safety Tips

Stay well hydrated

Wear light clothing

Limit direct sunlight

Check on neighbors and the elderly

Be sure pets have plenty of fresh water

Work outdoors early or late in the day.