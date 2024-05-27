Chance of rain showers, storms this morning; Partly sunny but warm for Memorial Day

The threat for showers and thunderstorms is forecast to diminish today as the low moves east with showers possible on Tuesday due to a disturbance crossing Northern Ohio.

Memorial Day brings a chance of rain shower and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., but otherwise will be partly sunny with a high of 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 60 degrees.

On Tuesday, sunny skies strike, however, there’s a chance of rain showers after 2 p.m. Highs will be near 77 degrees, while the low will fall around 55 degrees overnight. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of precipitation before 8 p.m.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s, followed by a mostly clear overnight with a low of 49 degrees.

Thursday will bring plentiful sunshine and warm temperatures with a high of 74 degrees. Thursday night will be clear with a low of 48 degrees.

Scattered rain chances return may return Saturday.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Tuesday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Tuesday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

