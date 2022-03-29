Chance of rain late today; Showers, chance of storms tomorrow night

It will be cloudy, breezy and chilly today, with a chance of rain beginning this evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 46 degrees.
The rain chances will taper off after midnight as temperatures fall to around 39 degrees.
Wednesday will be warm and windy, with highs up near 75 degrees accompanied by blustery winds and gusts between 30-40 mph that will continue through the night.
There will be a chance of rain late Wednesday evening that will increase after midnight, making showers likely throughout the early-morning hours on Thursday. Lows will be around 51 degrees.
For few hours before dawn on Thursday, there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms, but after the sun comes up storm chances will fall away and rain chances will gradually trail off.
It will still be windy Thursday, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs only rising a little from overnight to around 59 degrees.
On Thursday night, there will be a slight chance of rain before midnight, and winds will decrease. Lows will drop to around 35 degrees, with wind chills in the mid-20s.
