Chance of rain early; Mild today with gradually clearing skies

There will be a chance of rain early today, and then skies will gradually clear for mostly clear skies overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 52 degrees, falling to a low around 29 degrees tonight.

On Saturday, clouds will increase again during the afternoon and evening ahead of showers that are expected to start around midnight and continue through the day on Sunday.

Temperatures on Saturday will be mild, with a high near 55 degrees and a low near 42 degrees.

Sunday will be rainy and windy, with gusts of up to 40 mph possible at times. Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree branches, causing outages.

The winds and rain chances are expected to gradually fall after sundown.

Highs will be around 57 degrees on Sunday, and lows will be around 40 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

