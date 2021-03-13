Calm, cool this weekend ahead of rain early next week

We will see a calm, cool weekend ahead of renewed rain chances on Monday, possibly with some freezing rain as well, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
For today, skies will be partly cloudy, with highs around 53 degrees. Temperatures will get cold overnight, though, as lows fall to around 34 degrees.
On Sunday, during the day we will see some more clouds, but we will stay dry with highs around 54 degrees.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with lows dipping just below freezing.
Starting just before dawn on Monday, the NWS predicted a chance of rain, possibly mixed with some freezing rain. Temperatures will rise above freezing quickly, however, leaving us with showers throughout the day and night.
Some gusty winds are expected along with the rain, with some gusts as strong as 28 mph.
Highs will be chilly, topping out around 42 degrees during the day.
On Monday night, the NWS predicted rain chances will start to fall, though they are expected to continue through dawn on Tuesday.
Temperatures will hardly change overnight, with lows predicted to be around 41 degrees.