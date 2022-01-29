Hamburger icon
Butler, Warren counties report 3 inches of snow

A view of Cody Court in Fairfield on Friday night, Jan. 28, 2022, shows where city crews have cleared and treated the roadway after a reported 3 inches of snow fell. CONTRIBUTED

A view of Cody Court in Fairfield on Friday night, Jan. 28, 2022, shows where city crews have cleared and treated the roadway after a reported 3 inches of snow fell. CONTRIBUTED

Weather
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
58 minutes ago

Snow showers created slick travel conditions across Southwest Ohio Friday afternoon and evening ahead of subzero wind chills again overnight.

The snow showers and flurries were expected to come to an end by 11 p.m., but not before several inches accumulated across the region.

Following are snow accumulations, as reported to the National Weather Service in Wilmington:

  • 3.5 inches, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, at 7 p.m.
  • 3 inches, Hamilton, at 6:20 p.m.
  • 3 inches, Maineville, at 5:06 p.m.
  • 2.5 inches, Mason, at 5:06 p.m.
  • 0.8 inch, Dayton International Airport

Temperatures for Friday stayed just below freezing, with the high only reaching 30 degrees in Cincinnati and Dayton.

Clouds will dissipate somewhat tonight, which will have an overnight low around 10 degrees and wind chill values below zero.

Temperatures will be below normal through the first half of the weekend before rising above normal early next week.

Saturday will be sunny but cold, with highs around 26 degrees and wind chill values around minus 1. Clouds will increase Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 17 degrees.

Temperatures will peak above freezing for Sunday, with a high near 38 degrees. Sunday night will be calm and mostly cloud with an overnight low around 21 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny Monday with a high near 41 degrees to start the workweek. Monday night will be mostly cloudy, and the overnight low won’t fall much below freezing, with low temperatures forecast to stall around 30 degrees.

