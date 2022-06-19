journal-news logo
Bright sunshine and warmth for Juneteenth and Father’s Day

Father’s Day and Juneteenth arrive full of warm weather with sunny skies and a high temperature of 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Conditions remain dry into the night with partly cloudy skies and lows reaching upper 50′s.

The work week begins with sizzling heat with highs expected to reach 88 degrees. Monday’s horizon will be mostly clear and mostly sunny with a few wisp of clouds floating by.

Temperatures drops to 64 degrees overnight, followed by mostly clear skies.

Warm and humid air will begin to make through the region early in the week with hot and humid conditions returning midweek, the NWS said.

Tuesday sees bright sunshine and oppressive heat with highs reaching mid 90′s. The night will be much cooler with temperatures falling around 74 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear.

The NWS said maximum heat index values will occur on Tuesday with mid and upper 90s, followed by 100 to 105 on Wednesday and in the mid 90s Thursday.

Wednesday provides a brief respite with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The day will be mostly sunny with a high of 95 degrees.

Overnight has the potential for additional storms and showers before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with lows hitting upper 60′s.

