Bright sunshine and warmth for Juneteenth and Father’s Day

Tuesday sees bright sunshine and oppressive heat with highs reaching mid 90′s. The night will be much cooler with temperatures falling around 74 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear.

The NWS said maximum heat index values will occur on Tuesday with mid and upper 90s, followed by 100 to 105 on Wednesday and in the mid 90s Thursday.

Wednesday provides a brief respite with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The day will be mostly sunny with a high of 95 degrees.

Overnight has the potential for additional storms and showers before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with lows hitting upper 60′s.