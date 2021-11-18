journal-news logo
Breezy, chilly after early rain today; Chance for some snow after dark

Weather
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

There will be rain early this morning before dawn, which will trail off by mid-morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

It will be breezy and chilly, with highs around 45 degrees and clouds decreasing throughout the day.

After sundown, clouds will rise again and there will be a chance for some snow before midnight. It will also be breezy, with some stronger gusts up around 24 mph.

Skies will clear after midnight as temperatures drop to a low around 26 degrees.

It will be sunny on Friday and chilly, with highs only around 42 degrees. There will be some clouds during the day, but clouds will especially increase overnight, for mostly cloudy skies by dawn on Saturday.

Lows will again dip below freezing to around 29 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high around 50 degrees.

Overnight, there will be a chance of rain starting around midnight and increasing through the morning on Sunday.

Lows will be around 36 degrees.

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
