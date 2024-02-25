Breezy but sunny today, Monday with incoming warmer temps this week

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 67 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of rain after 1 a.m. The low will fall around 53 degrees, too.

Several rounds of rain and storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday before drier and cooler conditions return later in the week, the NWS said.

On Tuesday, rain is likely with possible thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy and conditions will be breezy. The high of the day will rise around 68 degrees.

Tuesday night brings more rain, a possible thunderstorm and gusty winds. The low will drop down to 50 degrees.

Wednesday will bring more rain before 1 p.m. but otherwise will be mostly cloudy, followed by a chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m. Wednesday night with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 60 degrees, while the low will fall around 24 degrees. Blustery conditions may occur as well.

Sunny skies are expected Thursday and Friday with moderate temperatures.