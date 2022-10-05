Brace for temperature drop, break out fleece for weekend

“It’s going to feel blustery,” said Franks, because the lower temperature will be accompanied by a north wind traveling at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday night high school football fans should plan to wear warmer jackets or sweatshirts in the stands.

Also, anyone headed out to some of the popular fall festivals this weekend — including the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville, Apple Butter Festival in Enon or Operation Pumpkin in Hamilton — should be sure to dress for the colder conditions and maybe sip on a spiced pumpkin latte.

Frost is expected overnight Friday and Saturday. This could become widespread, Franks said, and would mean an end to the growing season.

It will be sunny and slightly warmer for Sunday, with a high in the mid-60s.

Temperatures are expected to return to the 70s by Tuesday.