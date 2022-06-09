journal-news logo
After stormy Wednesday, calmer, warm today

The backstop at Prosser Field on Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield was among the damage during a storm in Springfield on Wednesday evening. The field's concession stand was completely demolished and a maintenance shed damaged.

After a stormy Wednesday, Thursday will be calmer and warm, with clouds decreasing throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will build back up again after midnight, for mostly cloudy skies by sunrise on Friday.

Highs will be around 76 degrees and lows will be around 56 degrees.

On Friday, there will be a chance of rain again in the afternoon, which will continue through the night. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms around dark. It will be mostly cloudy during the day, but clouds will gradually fall overnight.

Temperatures will be about the same, with highs near 76 degrees and lows near 57 degrees.

Rain chances will end shortly after dawn on Saturday, and otherwise it will be partly cloudy during the day and overnight. Temperatures will be a little warmer, with highs around 78 degrees and lows around 60 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

