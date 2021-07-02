After rainy week, sunny, warm weather expected for holiday weekend

Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and mild, with a high around 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. There will be a few more clouds in the afternoon, but they should largely clear by nightfall.
Overnight, temperatures will fall to around 56 degrees under mostly clear skies.
On Saturday, skies will again be mostly sunny, with highs around 80 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cool, with lows around 61 degrees.
For Independence Day, it will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high around 88 degrees. There will also be a few clouds overnight, but skies will still be mostly clear as temperatures fall to around 67 degrees.