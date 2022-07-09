After rainy week, calm, warm this weekend

After a rainy week, this weekend will be calm and warm, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
It will be partly cloudy and warm today, with a high around 81 degrees.
Clouds will mostly decrease in the evening for a mostly clear night. Lows will be around 58 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high around 84 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 61 degrees.
Monday will be warmer with just a few clouds and highs climbing to around 90 degrees.
It will be mostly clear Monday night as temperatures fall to around 69 degrees.
