journal-news logo
X

Wright State at Miami: What to know about tonight’s game

Credit: David A. Moodie

Credit: David A. Moodie

Sports
By Doug Harris, Contributing Writer
6 hours ago

Who: Wright State (6-6) at Miami (5-6)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Radio: 980, 1450

Series: Miami leads, 21-16

Coaches: Scott Nagy is 137-69 in his seventh year at Wright State and 547-309 in his 28th year overall. Travis Steele is in his first year as Miami’s coach.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-9 So. C 10.5

Brandon Noel 6-8 Fr. F 12.4

Amari Davis 6-2 Sr. G 11.9

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 9.0

Keaton Norris 6-0 So. G 3.6

Probable Miami starters

Anderson Miranbeaux 6-8 Sr. F 12.5

Mekhi Lairy 5-8 Sr. G 17.4

Morgan Safford 6-5 Jr. G 14.6

Billy Smith 6-7 Fr. G 9.9

Ryan Mabry 6-5 Fr. G 8.3

About Wright State: The Raiders are coming off a 111-59 win over Northwestern Ohio, hitting the 100-point mark for the 43rd time since becoming a Division-I program in 1987-88. They did it 10 times in 1990-91, seven in 1989-90 and 1992-93 and six in 1988-89. That latter season is the only time they’ve scored 100 and lost, getting beat by Mount St. Mary’s, 102-100. And while reaching 111 is impressive, they’ve scored 112 or more 11 times. … The Raiders are shooting only 67.5% on free throws, but Trey Calvin is 14 of 15 (93.3%) and Davis 28 of 34 (82.4%). Youngstown State’s Bryce McBride has made 40 of 41 (97.6%) to lead the Horizon League. … Noel is shooting 63.8% from the field, which was 16th in the nation going into the week, and Braun is hitting 63.3%, which would be 19th if he had enough attempts to qualify.

About Miami: The RedHawks were picked 11th among 12 teams in the MAC preseason poll, ahead of only Northern Illinois. … They’ve taken some thrashings this year, losing to Cincinnati and Indiana State by 27, Indiana by 30 and Marshall by 26. But they’re coming off a 71-67 road win against Bellarmine, which beat Louisville in its seasonopener. Lairy had a game-high 30 points. He averaged a team-best 13.6 last season. He’s fifth in the nation in foul shooting at 93.6%. … Dae Dae Grant, who was an All-MAC honorable mention pick last season, transferred to Duquesne. … The 305-pound Mirambeaux was a seldom-used sub at Cleveland State last season.

Next game: The Raiders resume league play after Christmas, playing at Northern Kentucky on Dec. 29 and IUPUI on Jan. 2.

In Other News
1
Bengals’ Burrow, Chase, Hendrickson voted to Pro Bowl
2
Miami football: Martin looking for the right fit on National Signing...
3
National Signing Day: Area football standouts make college choices...
4
Ohio State Buckeyes: Day satisfied with ‘23 class so far, says more...
5
Bengals in position to clinch playoff spot, but Burrow focused on AFC...

About the Author

Doug Harris
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top