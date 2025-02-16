Miami suffers road loss at Western Michigan

Brant Byers finished with 19 points for the RedHawks (19-6, 10-2). Mekhi Cooper added 12 points for Miami. Antwone Woolfolk also had 11 points and two blocks. The loss broke the RedHawks’ five-game winning streak.

Markhi Strickland scored eight points in the first half and Western Michigan went into halftime trailing 32-30. Willis’ 16-point second half helped Western Michigan finish off the eight-point victory.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Western Michigan visits Buffalo and Miami travels to play Eastern Michigan.