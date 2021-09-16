Where Reds stand in playoff race with 16 games left

The Reds and Cardinals have 16 games remaining. The Padres have 17 games to play. The Padres and Cardinals start a three-game series in St. Louis on Friday.

Here’s how their schedules compare:

• Reds: Sept. 16, at Pirates (54-91); Sept. 17-19, vs. Dodgers (94-53); Sept. 20-22, vs. Pirates; Sept. 23-26, vs. Washington Nationals (60-86); Sept. 28-29, at Chicago White Sox (83-62); Oct. 1-3, at Pirates.

• Padres: Sept. 16, at San Francisco Giants (95-51); Sept. 17-19, at Cardinals; Sept. 21-23, vs. Giants; Sept. 24-26, vs. Atlanta Braves (76-68); Sept. 28-30, at Dodgers; Oct. 1-3, at Giants.

• Cardinals: Sept. 17-19, vs. Padres; Sept. 20-23, at Milwaukee Brewers (89-57); Sept. 24-26, at Chicago Cubs (66-80); Sept. 28-30, vs. Milwaukee; Oct. 1-3, vs. Cubs.

The winner of the second wild-card will play on the road against the Giants or Dodgers, whoever doesn’t win the West Division, on Oct. 6. That game will air on TBS.