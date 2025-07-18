Kenton Ridge hurler named All-American

Ivee Rastatter already was named to the All-Ohio first team in Division IV after the Cougars went 32-0 on the way to a D-IV state championship.

The freshman hurler Rastatter struck out nine in seven shutout innings in the championship game against Hillsboro, a 9-0 victory.

She was also the CBC Player of the Year after leading the league with 29 wins and finishing second in ERA (0.80) and strikeouts (213).

As a hitter, she led the league with 17 home runs and 69 RBIs while finishing second behind teammate Jayden Davis with a .609 batting average.

Forty student-athletes from 33 different schools were voted to one of three 2024-25 NFCA High School All-America teams, a group also including Minster second baseman Addi Inskeep. She joined Rastatter on the first team.

In order to be eligible for All-Region, student-athletes had to have been nominated by their NFCA-member head coach. All-Region honorees were chosen by a vote of member head coaches in their respective region.