Reds: Elly De La Cruz and Andrew Abbott enjoy All-Star scene

“I had so much fun, like always,” De La Cruz said.

Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz really appreciated De La Cruz’s vocal support during the event.

“Elly is like my brother,” Oneil Cruz said via an interpreter. “It always feels good when you have someone on your side like him giving me another push.”

Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott was taking in the scenery in a slightly different way as he participated in his first All-Star Game. He spent a while shagging fly balls in the outfield and using that as a time to catch up with his NL teammates.

“It definitely feels nice to be recognized,” Abbott said. “There’s still the humble aspect you take to it. It’s a rough sport. You never know if you’re going to make more than one. You take it and enjoy it. That’s the advice the veterans have all given me. I’m just here to have fun and enjoy the moment.”

De La Cruz and Abbott have always been on similar paths. In 2021, they started their rapid ascent up through the farm system. They participated in the NL Future’s Game together in 2022, and Abbott’s suit jacket on Tuesday for the Red Carpet included a photo of him and De La Cruz from that game. Both players debuted in June of 2023.

“(Abbott) has been really impressive,” De La Cruz said. “I’m not surprised. I’ve been playing with him since the minor leagues. I know what he can do. He’s really good. I’m not surprised.”

As De La Cruz hypes up his Reds teammate, De La Cruz’s All-Star peers are raving about the Reds shortstop. Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. said, “He hit one (homer) in Kauffman (Stadium) where I haven’t seen a lot of balls hit. When he squares it up, it’s going to go far. It’s really special to see how talented he is and the player he is.”

Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker said, “He’s super fluid. A super whippy swing. A ton of easy power.”

Abbott has several fans as well among his peers.

Brewers closer Trevor Megill said, “He always gives us a hard time, that’s for sure. He’s a one run game every time he faces the Brewers.”

Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan said, “He’s good, man. Every time he toes the rubber, you know what you’re going to get. He’s going to attack the zone and compete. He has great composure out there. He throws all of his pitches for strikes. He’s getting better every year.”

