West Side Little League’s next regional game moved to Wednesday

West Side Little League’s next game in the Great Lakes Region tournament will be played at 5 p.m. Wednesday instead of Tuesday in Whitestown, Ind.
Monday night’s game between Indiana and Kentucky was halted in the second inning because of inclement weather. That game will resume at 3 p.m. Tuesday. West Side will play the loser of that game on Wednesday. WSLL stayed alive in the tourney Monday by rallying to beat Michigan 8-6.
The championship game is Thursday at a time to be determined.
The Great Lakes Region winner advances to the Little League World Series Aug. 17-28 in Williamsport, Pa.
