journal-news logo
X

West Side Little League’s next regional game moved to Wednesday

Hamilton's Blake Sams catches a ball at second base as a runner slides in during Hamilton West Side Little League's 10-1 win over Loveland in the District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 at Home of the Brave Park in Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton's Blake Sams catches a ball at second base as a runner slides in during Hamilton West Side Little League's 10-1 win over Loveland in the District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 at Home of the Brave Park in Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Sports
By
1 hour ago

West Side Little League’s next game in the Great Lakes Region tournament will be played at 5 p.m. Wednesday instead of Tuesday in Whitestown, Ind.

Monday night’s game between Indiana and Kentucky was halted in the second inning because of inclement weather. That game will resume at 3 p.m. Tuesday. West Side will play the loser of that game on Wednesday. WSLL stayed alive in the tourney Monday by rallying to beat Michigan 8-6.

ExploreWSLL tops Michigan in Great Lakes Region tourney

The championship game is Thursday at a time to be determined.

The Great Lakes Region winner advances to the Little League World Series Aug. 17-28 in Williamsport, Pa.

In Other News
1
NL East-leading Mets roll past Reds
2
Burrow making progress in recovery from appendectomy
3
West Side stays alive with comeback win over Michigan in Great Lakes...
4
Ohio State football: Buckeyes No. 2 in preseason coaches poll
5
Ohio State recruiting: Holtmann adds another major prospect, football...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top