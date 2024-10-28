‘We’re not good enough’ -- Social media reaction to Bengals’ loss to Eagles

The Cincinnati Bengals may still find their way into the playoffs.
But it will be a serious uphilll climb.
The Bengals fell to 3-5 after Sunday’s disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here’s a sampling of the reaction on X (formerly Twitter):
FINAL: Eagles 37, #Bengals 17— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 27, 2024
This was going to be a truth-telling day for the 2024 Bengals.
The truth? They might not be very good.
That's a tough pill to swallow and ushers in some dark conversations about how they go forward this year and beyond.
I’m in a toxic relationship with the Bengals.— Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) October 27, 2024
Might get three hours tomorrow out of that 3rd and 4th down sequence coming out of a timeout.— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) October 27, 2024
Game felt over right then and there.
Zac Taylor calling plays.— BengalsJack 🇨🇦🐅 (@BengalsJack) October 27, 2024
Bengals fans: pic.twitter.com/MaDNggk3L9
I feel so bad for Joe Burrow.— Taryn (@TarynST86) October 27, 2024
The run D held up while the game was a contest for a while. When it came time to ice the game, they wilted. Saquon's rushing average skyrocketed thanks to a lack of complimentary football and the D getting rocked when Philly found its groove late.— Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) October 27, 2024
I can’t stop watching this. This is what Zac came up with.— LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) October 27, 2024
This was the call. What is this? #Bengals https://t.co/JClL6trOxV
Joe Burrow on what today says about his team: “We’re not good enough. We’re not good enough.” pic.twitter.com/YxGC4FrjmB— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 27, 2024
About the Author