Week 9 Roundup: Late rally lifts Fairfield over Lakota East; Middletown gets first win

Charlie Kenrich added a rushing TD and Eric Davis totaled 113 yards on the ground for 7-2 East, which had its seven-game winning streak snapped and fell a half-game behind Lakota West in the GMC standings. East visits West on Friday night.

Sycamore 47, Hamilton 20: Kaleb Johnson rushed for 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns (25 yards, 2 yards, 7 yards) for Hamilton (2-5, 1-5 GMC).

Middletown 33, Oak Hills 23: The Middies (1-7, 1-5 GMC) earned their first win of the season against winless Oak Hills.

Lakota West 21, Colerain 3: The Firebirds won their seventh straight game to move to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the GMC.

Mount Healthy 28, Talawanda 6: Cale Leitch’s 2-yard TD run was the only score for the Brave, which fell to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in Southwest Ohio Conference play.

Waynesville 22, Franklin 15: The Wildcats fell to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Southwestern Buckeye League East Division.

Carlisle 48, Madison 26: The Indians snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 4-5 overall, 1-5 in the SWBL West. Madison fell to 0-9, 0-6.