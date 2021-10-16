journal-news logo
Week 9 Roundup: Late rally lifts Fairfield over Lakota East; Middletown gets first win

30 minutes ago

Jordon Jackson scored on a 37-yard run with 23 seconds to play to cap a fourth-quarter rally as Fairfield stunned host Lakota East 28-21 in Greater Miami Conference play.

Trailing 21-13, the Indians tied the game with 4:40 left on Talon Fisher’s 9-yard TD run and a Fisher to Kari Bivins conversion pass.

It was the second TD run of the game for Fisher, who also tossed a 54-yard TD pass to Nate Hannah.

Jackson finished with 123 yards on nine carries for Fairfield (4-4, 4-3 GMC).

The Thunderhawks returned two interceptions for scores -- Taebron Bennie-Powell from 50 yards and Nathan Rosario from 30 yards.

Charlie Kenrich added a rushing TD and Eric Davis totaled 113 yards on the ground for 7-2 East, which had its seven-game winning streak snapped and fell a half-game behind Lakota West in the GMC standings. East visits West on Friday night.

Sycamore 47, Hamilton 20: Kaleb Johnson rushed for 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns (25 yards, 2 yards, 7 yards) for Hamilton (2-5, 1-5 GMC).

Middletown 33, Oak Hills 23: The Middies (1-7, 1-5 GMC) earned their first win of the season against winless Oak Hills.

Lakota West 21, Colerain 3: The Firebirds won their seventh straight game to move to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the GMC.

Mount Healthy 28, Talawanda 6: Cale Leitch’s 2-yard TD run was the only score for the Brave, which fell to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in Southwest Ohio Conference play.

Waynesville 22, Franklin 15: The Wildcats fell to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Southwestern Buckeye League East Division.

Carlisle 48, Madison 26: The Indians snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 4-5 overall, 1-5 in the SWBL West. Madison fell to 0-9, 0-6.

