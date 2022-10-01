journal-news logo
Week 7 Roundup: Fairfield tops Hamilton; Middies beat Colerain, Ross, Monroe, Lakota East score shutout wins

Sports
35 minutes ago

Talon Fisher passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score Friday night as visiting Fairfield beat Hamilton 34-13 at Virgil Schwarm Stadium.

Fisher tossed TD passes to MIchael Figgins (nine yards), Juseters Fataki (45 yards) and Noah King (eight yards) and scored on a 13-yard run for the Indians (6-1, 5-1 Greater Miami Conference).

Na’sir Harper connected with Sir’Charles Riggins on a 61-yard TD pass and Jaylan Garrett added a 92-yard TD run for Hamilton, which losts its fourth straight to fall to 2-5, 1-5.

Aiden McGuire booted two field goals for Fairfield.

Middletown 20, Colerain 18: The Middies won their second straight game to move to 3-4 overall and 2-4 in the GMC.

Colerain is 2-5, 2-4.

Ross 28, Talawanda 0: Jaye Warren rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rams to the Southwest Ohio Conference win.

Emory Severance added 79 yards and a TD rushing and threw a TD pass to Ryan Iams for Ross, which snapped a two-game losing streak to move to 3-4, 1-1.

The Rams outgained the Brave 459-99.

Talawanda fell to 1-6, 1-1.

Monroe 35, Franklin 0: Elijah Jackson rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Hornets to the Southwestern Buckeye League win.

Landen Wynn added a rushing TD and caught a TD pass from Ryan Miles for Monroe (5-2, 3-1).

Franklin slipped to 2-5, 2-2.

Edgewood 48, Northwest 12: The Cougars built a 35-6 halftime lead on their way to their sixth straight win.

Edgewood is 6-1, 2-0 SWOC.

Lakota East 21, Sycamore 0: The Thunderhawks moved to 3-4, 3-3 GMC. Sycamore fell to 0-7, 0-6.

Valley View 49, Carlisle 13: Caden Henson tossed two TD passes and ran for one to lead the Spartans (6-1, 4-0 SWBL).

Carlisle fell to 2-5, 0-4.

Bellbrook 42, Madison 0: The Mohawks fell to 1-6, 0-4 SWBL.

Cin. Country Day 44, New MIami 6: The Vikings fell to 0-7, 0-2 Miami Valley Conference.

