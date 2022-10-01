Week 7 Roundup: Fairfield tops Hamilton; Middies beat Colerain, Ross, Monroe, Lakota East score shutout wins

Colerain is 2-5, 2-4.

Ross 28, Talawanda 0: Jaye Warren rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rams to the Southwest Ohio Conference win.

Emory Severance added 79 yards and a TD rushing and threw a TD pass to Ryan Iams for Ross, which snapped a two-game losing streak to move to 3-4, 1-1.

The Rams outgained the Brave 459-99.

Talawanda fell to 1-6, 1-1.

Monroe 35, Franklin 0: Elijah Jackson rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Hornets to the Southwestern Buckeye League win.

Landen Wynn added a rushing TD and caught a TD pass from Ryan Miles for Monroe (5-2, 3-1).

Franklin slipped to 2-5, 2-2.

Edgewood 48, Northwest 12: The Cougars built a 35-6 halftime lead on their way to their sixth straight win.

Edgewood is 6-1, 2-0 SWOC.

Lakota East 21, Sycamore 0: The Thunderhawks moved to 3-4, 3-3 GMC. Sycamore fell to 0-7, 0-6.

Valley View 49, Carlisle 13: Caden Henson tossed two TD passes and ran for one to lead the Spartans (6-1, 4-0 SWBL).

Carlisle fell to 2-5, 0-4.

Bellbrook 42, Madison 0: The Mohawks fell to 1-6, 0-4 SWBL.

Cin. Country Day 44, New MIami 6: The Vikings fell to 0-7, 0-2 Miami Valley Conference.