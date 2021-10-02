journal-news logo
Week 7 Roundup: Big Blue rolls Oak Hills; Badin stays perfect; Lakota East wins sixth straight

Lakota East wide receiver Kyle Poppe (4) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Charlie Kenrich (5) during their football game against Middletown Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Lakota East High School in Liberty Township. Lakota East won 49-7. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Lakota East wide receiver Kyle Poppe (4) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Charlie Kenrich (5) during their football game against Middletown Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Lakota East High School in Liberty Township. Lakota East won 49-7. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Sports
1 hour ago

Kaleb Johnson rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns to lead Hamilton to a 50-7 Greater Miami Conference win over Oak Hills on Friday night.

Elijah Givens added 106 yards and a TD on the ground for Hamilton (2-3, 1-3 GMC). JoJo Baker and Kerry Ware added rushing scores.

The Highlanders fell to 0-7, 0-5 GMC.

Badin 31, Alter 0: Jack Walsh piled up 230 yards on the ground with two touchdowns in leading Badin to the Greater Catholic League Co-ed Division win.

Landyn Vidourek tacked on a rushing and a passing TD for the Rams (7-0, 2-0).

Lakota East 7, Colerain 6: Charlie Kenrich scored the lone TD for East on a 2-yard run in the third quarter as the Thunderhawks (6-1, 4-0) kept pace with Lakota West atop the GMC standings.

The win marked the first for East over Colerain since 1999.

Ross 41, Talawanda 20: Aidan Brown ran for 111 yards with two touchdowns along with going 4-for-4 with a TD pass to pace Ross (5-1, 2-0 SWOC) in a Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown game.

Deondre Bothast-Revalee led Talawanda (1-5, 0-2) with 133 yards rushing and a TD.

Edgewood 49, Northwest 6: The Cougars (4-2, 2-0 SWOC) won their fourth game in a row.

McNicholas 34, Fenwick 14: The Falcons (2-5, 0-2 GCL Co-ed) lost their fifth straight game.

Monroe 28, Franklin 7: The Hornets moved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the SWBL East. Franklin fell to 4-3, 2-2.

