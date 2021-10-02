Week 7 Roundup: Big Blue rolls Oak Hills; Badin stays perfect; Lakota East wins sixth straight

Kaleb Johnson rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns to lead Hamilton to a 50-7 Greater Miami Conference win over Oak Hills on Friday night.
Elijah Givens added 106 yards and a TD on the ground for Hamilton (2-3, 1-3 GMC). JoJo Baker and Kerry Ware added rushing scores.
The Highlanders fell to 0-7, 0-5 GMC.
Badin 31, Alter 0: Jack Walsh piled up 230 yards on the ground with two touchdowns in leading Badin to the Greater Catholic League Co-ed Division win.
Landyn Vidourek tacked on a rushing and a passing TD for the Rams (7-0, 2-0).
Lakota East 7, Colerain 6: Charlie Kenrich scored the lone TD for East on a 2-yard run in the third quarter as the Thunderhawks (6-1, 4-0) kept pace with Lakota West atop the GMC standings.
The win marked the first for East over Colerain since 1999.
Ross 41, Talawanda 20: Aidan Brown ran for 111 yards with two touchdowns along with going 4-for-4 with a TD pass to pace Ross (5-1, 2-0 SWOC) in a Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown game.
Deondre Bothast-Revalee led Talawanda (1-5, 0-2) with 133 yards rushing and a TD.
Edgewood 49, Northwest 6: The Cougars (4-2, 2-0 SWOC) won their fourth game in a row.
McNicholas 34, Fenwick 14: The Falcons (2-5, 0-2 GCL Co-ed) lost their fifth straight game.
Monroe 28, Franklin 7: The Hornets moved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the SWBL East. Franklin fell to 4-3, 2-2.