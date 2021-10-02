Week 7 Roundup: Big Blue rolls Oak Hills; Badin stays perfect; Lakota East wins sixth straight

Lakota East 7, Colerain 6: Charlie Kenrich scored the lone TD for East on a 2-yard run in the third quarter as the Thunderhawks (6-1, 4-0) kept pace with Lakota West atop the GMC standings.

The win marked the first for East over Colerain since 1999.

Ross 41, Talawanda 20: Aidan Brown ran for 111 yards with two touchdowns along with going 4-for-4 with a TD pass to pace Ross (5-1, 2-0 SWOC) in a Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown game.

Deondre Bothast-Revalee led Talawanda (1-5, 0-2) with 133 yards rushing and a TD.

Edgewood 49, Northwest 6: The Cougars (4-2, 2-0 SWOC) won their fourth game in a row.

McNicholas 34, Fenwick 14: The Falcons (2-5, 0-2 GCL Co-ed) lost their fifth straight game.

Monroe 28, Franklin 7: The Hornets moved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the SWBL East. Franklin fell to 4-3, 2-2.