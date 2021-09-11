Week 4 Roundup: East handles Hamilton in Big Blue’s return to field

TJ Kathman threw three touchdown passes and Lakota East had five rushing TDs on their way to a 54-21 win over visitign Hamilton on Friday night.
East won its third straight game to move to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Greater Miami Conference.
Kathman, who also was East’s leading rusher with 76 yards on eight carries, tossed a pair of TD passes to Kyle Poppe. Nick Rabin caught a TD pass and also ran for a score. Charlie Kenrich added a pair of rushing scores and Eric Davis and Adam Troutman also found the end zone.
Playing its first game in three weeks because of COVID-19 protocols, Hamilton fell to 1-1, 0-1.
Cal recruit Kaleb Johnson had 155 yards and a score on 14 carries for Big Blue. Elijah Givens added a rushing TD and Breeon Ishmail caught a TD pass from Kerry Ware.
Fairfield 34, Oak Hills 14: The Indians overcame four turnovers to win their first game of the season.
Talon Fisher scored a pair of TDs and Aamir ROgers had a 90-yard interception return for a score for Fairfield (1-2, 1-1 GMC).
Lakota West 24, Princeton 0: Mitch Bolden tossed a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Firebirds won their straight to move to 3-1, 2-0 GMC.
Mason 40, Middletown 7: Lemond Chambers rushed for 88 yards, including a 55-yard TD run, to lead the Middies (0-4, 0-2 GMC)/
OTHER SCORES
New Miami 14, Hilltop 8
Monroe 33, Brookville 13
Edgewood 34, Fenwick 14