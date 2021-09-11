journal-news logo
Week 4 Roundup: East handles Hamilton in Big Blue’s return to field

Lakota East wide receiver Kyle Poppe (4) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Charlie Kenrich (5) during their football game against Middletown Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Lakota East High School in Liberty Township. Lakota East won 49-7. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Lakota East wide receiver Kyle Poppe (4) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Charlie Kenrich (5) during their football game against Middletown Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Lakota East High School in Liberty Township. Lakota East won 49-7. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

TJ Kathman threw three touchdown passes and Lakota East had five rushing TDs on their way to a 54-21 win over visitign Hamilton on Friday night.

East won its third straight game to move to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Greater Miami Conference.

Kathman, who also was East’s leading rusher with 76 yards on eight carries, tossed a pair of TD passes to Kyle Poppe. Nick Rabin caught a TD pass and also ran for a score. Charlie Kenrich added a pair of rushing scores and Eric Davis and Adam Troutman also found the end zone.

Playing its first game in three weeks because of COVID-19 protocols, Hamilton fell to 1-1, 0-1.

Cal recruit Kaleb Johnson had 155 yards and a score on 14 carries for Big Blue. Elijah Givens added a rushing TD and Breeon Ishmail caught a TD pass from Kerry Ware.

Fairfield 34, Oak Hills 14: The Indians overcame four turnovers to win their first game of the season.

Talon Fisher scored a pair of TDs and Aamir ROgers had a 90-yard interception return for a score for Fairfield (1-2, 1-1 GMC).

Lakota West 24, Princeton 0: Mitch Bolden tossed a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Firebirds won their straight to move to 3-1, 2-0 GMC.

Mason 40, Middletown 7: Lemond Chambers rushed for 88 yards, including a 55-yard TD run, to lead the Middies (0-4, 0-2 GMC)/

OTHER SCORES

New Miami 14, Hilltop 8

Monroe 33, Brookville 13

Edgewood 34, Fenwick 14

