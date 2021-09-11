Week 4 Roundup: East handles Hamilton in Big Blue’s return to field

East won its third straight game to move to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Greater Miami Conference.

Kathman, who also was East’s leading rusher with 76 yards on eight carries, tossed a pair of TD passes to Kyle Poppe. Nick Rabin caught a TD pass and also ran for a score. Charlie Kenrich added a pair of rushing scores and Eric Davis and Adam Troutman also found the end zone.