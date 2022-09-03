Week 3 Roundup: Fairfield, Lakota West, Fenwick move to 3-0

Jordan Jackson rushed for 237 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Talon Fisher added 154 yards and three TDs on the ground as Fairfield improved to 3-0 with a 34-7 at Colerain on Friday night.
The Indians, who improved to 2-0 in the Greater Miami Conference, amassed 427 yards rushing.
Fisher socred on runs of 23, 68 and 3 yards to help Fairfield build a 24-7 halftime lead.
Jackson had a 33-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Aiden McGuire booted two field goals for the Indians.
Lakota West 59, Sycamore 7: Jiovionni WIlson returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a score and the Firebirds (3-0 overall, 2-0 GMC) never looked back.
West built a 35-0 first-quarter lead and led 52-0 at halftime.
Mitch Bolden threw three TD passes -- one to Trent Lloyd and two to Brennan Remy -- and Drew Minich and Ben Minich both returned interceptions for scores.
Princeton 71, Lakota East 0: The unbeaten Vikings outgained the Thunderhawks (0-3, 0-2 GMC) 616-76.
Valley View 33, Ross 0: Caden Henson passed for 204 yards and two TDs and Jacob Clark added 133 yards and two scores on the ground for the Spartans (2-1).
The Rams fell to 1-2.
Fenwick 17, Clinton-Massie 7: The Falcons (3-0) continued their impressive start with a win over last year’s Division IV state champs.
Eaton 31, Talawanda 14: Cale Leitch threw a TD pass and D.J. Morris-Williams had a 50-yard fumble return for a score for the Brave (1-2).
Edgewood 41, Franklin 7: The Cougars improved to 2-1. Franklin fell to 0-3.
Western Brown 65, Monroe 51: The Hornets (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season.
Madison 27, Troy Christian 7: The Mohawks (1-2) scored their first win of the season.