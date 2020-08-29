Week 1 Roundup: Badin handles Ross; Lakota East loses on final play of game

Junior quarterback Landyn Vidourek tossed four touchdown passes to lead Badin to a 41-7 road victory over Ross in Friday night’s season opener.
Vidourek connected with Braedyn Moore (35 yards), Lucas Moore (40, 22) and Brady Imhoff (5) on scoring plays. Vidourek finished 11-of-13 for 222 yards.
Braedyn Moore had five catches for 86 yards, Lucas Moore had four receptions for 91 yards.
Dallas Rawlings and Carter Russo added rushing TDs for Badin (1-0).
Badin outgained Ross, 483-184.
C.J. Boze had a 37-yard TD run for Ross (0-1).
Badin opens Greater Catholic League Co-ed Division play next Friday night vs. Alter at Kettering Fairmont.
Ross opens Southwest Ohio Conference play at Northwest.
Sycamore 34, Lakota East 31: The Aviators’ William Ingle scored on a 1-yard TD run on the final play of the game to erase a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.
Jack Hartmann’s 40-yard TD reception from TJ Kathamn with 2:47 to play in the third quarter give East a 24-14 advantage heading to the fourth.
But Sycamore answered with two straight touchdowns to grab a 28-24 lead. East’s Tavier Lugo-Flowers scored from 4 yards out with 6:07 to play to give the ThunderHawks (0-1) a 31-28 lead.
Kathman tossed a pair of TD passes, both to Hartmann, and rushed for another score.
Ingle finished with 191 yards rushing and three TDs for Sycamore (1-0).
East hosts Mason next Friday night.
OTHER AREA SCORES
Mason 24, Fairfield 12
Franklin 17, Monroe 0
Talawanda 26, Day. Carroll 6
Winton Woods 34, Edgewood 0
Preble Shawnee 19, Madison 12
Carlisle 28, Dixie 7
Lebanon 21, West Clermont 13
Northmont 40, Sprngboro 36