Week 1 Roundup: Badin handles Ross; Lakota East loses on final play of game

C.J. Boze had a 37-yard TD run for Ross (0-1).

Badin opens Greater Catholic League Co-ed Division play next Friday night vs. Alter at Kettering Fairmont.

Ross opens Southwest Ohio Conference play at Northwest.

Sycamore 34, Lakota East 31: The Aviators’ William Ingle scored on a 1-yard TD run on the final play of the game to erase a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Jack Hartmann’s 40-yard TD reception from TJ Kathamn with 2:47 to play in the third quarter give East a 24-14 advantage heading to the fourth.

But Sycamore answered with two straight touchdowns to grab a 28-24 lead. East’s Tavier Lugo-Flowers scored from 4 yards out with 6:07 to play to give the ThunderHawks (0-1) a 31-28 lead.

Kathman tossed a pair of TD passes, both to Hartmann, and rushed for another score.

Ingle finished with 191 yards rushing and three TDs for Sycamore (1-0).

East hosts Mason next Friday night.

OTHER AREA SCORES

Mason 24, Fairfield 12

Franklin 17, Monroe 0

Talawanda 26, Day. Carroll 6

Winton Woods 34, Edgewood 0

Preble Shawnee 19, Madison 12

Carlisle 28, Dixie 7

Lebanon 21, West Clermont 13

Northmont 40, Sprngboro 36