WATCH: Ohio State transfers talk about new opportunities with Buckeyes

That was a common theme Tuesday.

“My answer would be, ‘Why not Ohio State?’” Quinshon Judkins, a running back from the University of Mississippi said about becoming a Buckeye. “You know, a place with great culture, the best coaches, the best players. The best fan base that’s very passionate about their team and about the whole city. So that was my reason.”

After four years at Kansas State, Will Howard said he considered entering the NFL Draft, but the feedback he got from pro scouts indicated he could use some more seasoning.

He hopes to get that and more playing for head coach Ryan Day and new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Seth McLaughlin, a center from Alabama, is also looking for more experience after multiple seasons starting at a power program.

“I think personally I’ve always thrived off of change,” McLaughlin said. “You know, I played for three different offensive coordinators. I played for three offensive line coaches, two strength staffs.

“I think Alabama had done a great job of developing me from the 265-pound kid into the 300-pound center that I was, but I thought my for my fifth year I could do something different and go to a program and learn from new people, a new strength staff and really progress my development further.”

And he is not the only former member of the Crimson Tide to come north.

Caleb Downs only spent one season in Tuscaloosa, but Nick Saban’s decision to retire caused him to reconsider where he wanted to spend the rest of his college career.

“They played great defense last year, and just watching the film and seeing how they progressed and how the defense played helped me make a more sound decision of what I was getting into.”

The transfers have started class at Ohio State and joined the team for winter workouts with an eye on spring football, which is set to begin the first week of March.