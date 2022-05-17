Votto to continue rehab assignment in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will continue his rehab assignment Tuesday night with the Dayton Dragons.
Votto has been on the COVID-19 list since May 3. He began a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Lousville.
Votto would become the 38th Reds player to complete an injury rehab assignment with the Dragons, and the second of 2022. Luis Castillo served as the Dragons starting pitcher on April 24.
Votto played for the Dragons in 2004 and 2005. Votto has returned to Dayton for an injury rehab assignment on two previous occassions, appearing in Midwest League games in 2009 and 2012.
The Dragons face Quad Cities at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Day Air Ballpark.
