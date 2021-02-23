UD Arena will host boys, girls state basketball championships

The times for both tournaments are the same. The semifinals will take place at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on March 11-12 and March 19-20. The championships will be held at 10:45 a.m., 2 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on March 13 and 21.

The games will be played in this order: Division IV, III, II and I. The semifinals will be streamed on OHSAA.tv, while Spectrum News 1 will televise the semifinals.

“We are so excited that the University of Dayton has such a strong desire to host our basketball state tournaments and for all they did to receive a variance to allow more fans to attend,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director, in a press release. “We thank the health department officials for their cooperation as we worked through this request and we are committed to following the safety protocols they have in place. Our schools have gone through so much since last March and we are thrilled that the season will culminate with the state tournaments at such a great venue as UD Arena.”