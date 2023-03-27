Two of top prospects in Reds system dealing with injuries

Elly De La Cruz has a hamstring strain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand has a back injury, according to reports by MLB.com and the Cincinnati Enquirer. Both could return in April.

De La Cruz, a 21-year-old shortstop/third baseman, is the top-ranked Reds prospect, according to MLB.com. Encarnacion-Strand, a 23-year-old third baseman, ranks seventh in the farm system.