Talawanda to join Southwestern Buckeye League

By Chris Vogt – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
OXFORD — Talawanda High School announced Wednesday afternoon that its athletics programs will be joining the Southwestern Buckeye League beginning the 2025-2026 school year, except football.

The Brave football program will join the SWBL in 2027.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity,” Talawanda athletic director Jake Richardson said. “It will give all our student-athletes a stable conference to compete in.

“Our values align well with the schools in the SWBL, and we have great working relationships with a lot of the schools in the conference already. It’s a great fit for the district and our community.”

Talawanda had been members of the Fort Ancient Valley Conference prior to the formation of the SWOC as the FAVC collapsed with schools withdrawing and moving to other leagues. The Southwest Ohio Conference was established prior to the 2012-13 school year.

Ross and Edgewood left the SWOC to join the SWBL this past school year.

With Talawanda making the move out the SWOC, that would leave Harrison, Northwest and Mount Healthy remaining.

The Southwestern Buckeye League was first started in 1944 with Vandalia Butler, Tipp City, Versailles and Milton Union as the Charter Members.

The SWBL recently announced Nate Baker as its new commissioner earlier this month.

This story will be updated.

Chris Vogt
