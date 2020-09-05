Talawanda beats Harrison for first time in 25 years

Talawanda led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Bothast-Revalee has 39 carries for 286 yards in two games for the Brave (2-0) this season.

Talawanda defeated host Harrison 17-7 Friday night after the Brave took a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Brave had 347 yards of total offense. Senior quarterback Braden Wright was 8 of 12 passing for 108 yards, including a 42-yard pass connection to Bothast-Revalee in the first quarter.

Sophomore running back Austin Hurst had 16 carries for 77 yards.

Junior linebacker Davis Williams had five tackles while senior linebacker Jonathan Richter had four tackles.

Harrison won meetings between the progams in at least the past eight consecutive seasons, according to the SWOC website.

Harrison senior defensive lineman Masyn Dallio had a game-high 11 tackles Friday night. Junior quarterback Mason Young scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats (0-2),