Super Bowl LVI: Bengals down by three points at halftime

A bad snap on the point after attempt led to holder Johnny Hekker forcing a pass, which Germaine Pratt picked off for the failed conversion.

The Bengals put together their best drive of the half after that to make it a three-point game with 5:47 left in the half. Tee Higgins’ first catch of the day them them in the red zone, and Mixon then found Higgins in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown, the first passing touchdown of Mixon’s career after Burrow pitched it back to him.

Beckham suffered a knee injury late in the half, just before Bates’ interception. His return is questionable but it is unclear if it’s the same knee he injured last year when he tore his ACL in October with the Browns.

The Bengals get the ball to open the second half.