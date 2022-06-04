State track: Wayne’s Wagner wins state title in shot put

COLUMBUS — Wayne High School senior Aamil Wagner won a Division I state championship in the shot put on Saturday at the state meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
Wagner threw 64 feet, 1 inch on his fifth and six attempts. The next-best distance (58-7¼) came from Whitmer senior Kevin Hornbeak.
Wagner, an offensive lineman who committed to Notre Dame in November, won the regional championship (62-6). Last year at state, he finished third (58-10½).
“It means a lot to me,” Wagner said. “Whether it’s football, basketball or track, to be able to compete at the highest level and go out the4re and win it is an amazing experience.”
Wagner set a personal record by two feet with his final throws.
“I just let loose and threw,” he said. “At that point, I knew I was in a pretty good position to win. It was more about putting it out there as far as I can and leaving a legacy.”
Wagner planned to give his medal to his mom.
“She loves awards,” he said. “She loves to see me do well.”
Credit: David Jablonski
Credit: David Jablonski
