State track: Oakwood girls repeat as 4x800 champions

Juniors Bella Butler and Emma Almoney, freshman Elizabeth Erwin and senior Grace Hartman raced to victory in 9 minutes, 14.83 seconds, beating their season best by seven seconds.

Last year, Butler, Almoney, senior Hannah Moulton and Hartman kicked off their run to the first team championship in program history by winning the same event (9:14.98) at Pickerington North High School. Two years ago, the entire spring sports season was cancelled by the pandemic. Three years ago, when Hartman was a freshman, she raced the final leg of the 4x800 relay team as Oakwood finished fifth at state (9:28.08). That was the last state meet held at Jesse Owens until this weekend.