State track: Oakwood girls defend championship in Division II

COLUMBUS — The Oakwood High School girls track team shared a group hug on the grass at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium after winning their second straight team championship in Division II. At the center of the embrace was senior Grace Hartman, who in the final steps of her high school career surged pass a runner at the finish line to secure a fourth-place finish in the 4x400 relay.
“Hey, Grace, this is your last high school race,” Hartman told herself. “You can give it a little bit more.”
Oakwood had already secured the team championship entering the final race, but Hartman grabbed one last point to give the team six points in the final event and 47 overall. Buchtel finished second with 39.
“Oh, it was incredible,” Hartman said. “We knew it was a possibility. But a lot of us have struggled this year in terms of weather, performance. Not anything was definite going into this. To have all this come together and pull it off, I couldn’t be happier.”
Oakwood started the meet by scoring 10 points with a championship in the 4x800-meter relay Friday. In the 1,600 on Saturday, Hartman did not defend her championship but scored eight points with a second-place finish (4:47.06), and Bella Butler scored six points by finishing fourth.
Hartman bounced back in the 3,200, winning that event for the third time in her high school career. Only the pandemic, which caused the cancellation of the 2020 season, prevented her from making it a clean sweep. Butler finished second in the 3,200 (10:48.75).
Hartman finished this 3,200 in 10:43.97, her best time in the three state races she has won. She won the 2019 race as a freshman in 10:56.35. Last year, she won in 10:48.50.
Hartman and Butler turned around after racing in the 3,200 to help Oakwood score more points about 15 minutes later in the 4x400.
“Just a lot of determination,” Oakwood coach Mark Stiver said. “It’s just a lot of hard work and a lot of talent. It all came together. It’s great for the kids. It wasn’t a one-year fluke or anything like that.”
Here are more local results from the Division II championships:
GIRLS
100: Jadyn Haywood, Chaminade Julienne, second, 11.75.
4x200 relay: Chaminade Julienne (Airreana Clark, Brooke Haywood, Cayden Turner and Haywood), eighth, 1:45.75.
4x100 relay: Chaminade Julienne (Jakala Fletcher, Airreana Clark, Cayden Turner and Haywood), ninth, 51.65.
300 hurdles: Leeyah Samuels, Northridge, seventh, 48.85.
200: Haywood, Chaminade Julienne, second, 24.28.
4x400 relay: Oakwood (Ellerie Nye, Butler, Almoney and Hartman), fourth, 3:57.15.
3,200: Hartman, Oakwood, first, 10:43.97; Butler, Oakwood, second, 10:48.75; and Audrey DeSantis, Shawnee, fourth, 10:56.61;
Long jump: Ashley Jones, Versailles, 12th, 16-2.
Shot put: Lyza Forson, Urbana, 15th, 36-7.
Pole vault: Tru Buddenberg, Greenon, fourth, 11-6.
BOYS
400: Jack Osborne, Versailles, ninth, 50.70.
High jump: Josh Martin, Eaton, fourth, 6-5; and Logan Saylor, West LIberty-Salem, 11th, 6-2.
