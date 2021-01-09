X

Middletown’s Schwarber signs one-year deal with Nationals

The Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber prepares to take batting practice before a game against the Reds on Monday, April 2, 2018, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/staff
By David Jablonski
Outfielder became a free agent in December

Middletown’s Kyle Schwarber signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Washington Nationals on Saturday, the team announced.

The deal is pending a physical, according to the Washington Post’s Jesse Dougherty.

Schwarber became a free agent in December when the the Chicago Cubs did not offer him a contract at the tender/non-tender deadline.

Schwarber has played his entire career with the Cubs. He debuted in 2015, played a key role in the World Series in 2016 and hit 121 home runs in six seasons.

Schwarber, 27, played in 59 games last season in the 60-game season, hitting .188 with 11 home runs and 24 RBIs. He started 48 games in left field and eight games as the designated hitter.

