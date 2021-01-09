Middletown’s Schwarber signs one-year deal with Nationals

Middletown’s Kyle Schwarber signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Washington Nationals on Saturday, the team announced.
The deal is pending a physical, according to the Washington Post’s Jesse Dougherty.
» LOOKING BACK: Schwarber’s dad says it’s been amazing journey
Schwarber became a free agent in December when the the Chicago Cubs did not offer him a contract at the tender/non-tender deadline.
Schwarber has played his entire career with the Cubs. He debuted in 2015, played a key role in the World Series in 2016 and hit 121 home runs in six seasons.
Schwarber, 27, played in 59 games last season in the 60-game season, hitting .188 with 11 home runs and 24 RBIs. He started 48 games in left field and eight games as the designated hitter.