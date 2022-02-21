Report: Reds sign veteran pitcher to minor-league deal

Godley, 31, pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2015-19. He was 8-9 with a 3.37 ERA in 25 starts in 2017. A season later, he started 32 games and was 15-11 with a 4.74 ERA.

The Toronto Blue Jays claimed Godley off waivers from the Diamondbacks in 2019. Then he signed with the Boston Red Sox as a free agent in 2020 and the Brewers in 2021. He pitched most of last season in Triple-A.