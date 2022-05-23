Regional softball games moved to Tuesday because of rain in forecast

With rain in the forecast Wednesday, all the regional softball semifinals involving area teams were moved to Tuesday with the regional finals still scheduled for Friday. The schedule changes were announced Monday.
Greenville coach Jerrod Newland, whose team will now play Kenton Ridge at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mason High School, said his team will be ready a day early. The Green Wave will play in the Division II regional for the 14th time in the last 16 seasons. They last won the regional in 2012.
“Since then, in the last 10 years, we’ve lost eight regional finals, and I think to the state champion five times,” Newland said. “I think the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again to get the same result. Eventually that definition will be excluded, and we’ll punch our ticket.”
A year ago, Greenville lost 21-20 to Lakewood in Mason in eight innings. Lakewood rallied from a 15-6 deficit in the final three innings to take a 17-15 lead into the seventh, and then Greenville sent the game to extra innings with a game-tying, two-run home run. The teams combined for 33 hits, 19 walks and nine home runs. Greenville finished the season 31-2.
Greenville (26-5) ranks third in the state poll this season and beat Taylor 4-3 in extra innings Friday to advance. Newland looks forward to the matchup with Kenton Ridge, which won its first district championship since 2018 by beating Clinton Massie 5-3 on Friday, in part because two of Clark County’s greatest retired softball coaches will be on the benches.
Newland’s dad Greg won 400 games at South High School in Springfield from 1984-2002 and now helps him at Greenville. Ed Foulk, who won 462 games at Kenton Ridge from 1987-2009, assists current KR head coach Sarah Schalnat.
“You sit back and see that and it just makes you smile,” Jarrod said. “Tomorrow they’ll both be watching their proteges, and we’ll see what happens. It’s just awesome.”
Here’s a glance at the other regional games moved to Tuesday:
Division II, at Mason High School
Shawnee (19-7) vs. Jonathan Alder (23-1), 5 p.m.: The Braves, who seek their first state semifinal appearance, rank seventh in D-II. They won second consecutive district championship Friday by beating Eaton 16-6 in six innings.
Alder ranks second in the state poll and has won 21 games in a row. It beat Shawnee 4-1 and 12-2 in the regular season. Alder has reached the final four four times, most recently in 2019, and was the state runner-up in 2014.
Division III, at Centerville High School
Miami East (20-4) vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.: Miami East is two victories away from its first state appearance since 1978, when it won the state championship. Carlisle, which ranks seventh in D-III, beat Blanchester 17-0 to win its second straight district championship.
Arcanum (25-5) vs. Fredericktown (16-9), 5 p.m.: Arcanum won its first district championship since 2002 by beating Georgetown 5-0. It last reached the final four in 2001 and was state runner-up in 1984. Fredericktown won its first district championship by beating Johnstown 5-2.
Division IV, at Northmont High School
Bradford (21-5) vs. Mechanicsburg (19-2), 2 p.m.: Mechanicsburg ranks third in D-IV, and Bradford is fifth. Mechanicsburg beat Fort Loramie 10-7 in the district final and seeks its first state berth since 2019. Bradford seeks its first regional title since 2018 after beating Fayetteville 11-1.
Howard East Knox (12-9) vs. Russia (26-1), 5 p.m.: Top-ranked Russia beat Southeastern 8-3 for its second straight district championship. The Raiders lost 16-0 to Mechanicsburg in the regional final last season. East Knox advanced with a 6-0 victory against Newark Catholic and will play in the regional for the first time.