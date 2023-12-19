Reds trade outfielder to Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Outfielder TJ Hopkins was acquired by the San Francisco Giants from the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday for a player to be named or cash.

Hopkins, who turns 27 on Jan. 16, was designated for assignment Thursday when the Reds cleared a roster spot after agreeing to a contract with outfielder Austin Wynns.

Hopkins made his major league debut with the Reds on June 3, drawing a ninth-inning, bases-loaded walk from Milwaukee’s Devin Williams in his first plate appearance. He hit .171 (7 for 41) with one RBI in 25 games, singling off the Brewers’ Julio Teheran for his first hit on June 5.

