Reds trade Mahle to Twins for three prospects

The Reds traded starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins for three of the franchise’s top-25 prospects: infielder Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand and left-handed pitcher Steven Hajjar.

Mahle, 27, was 5-7 with a 4.40 ERA in 19 starts. He has pitched his entire career with the Reds since making his big-league debut in 2017. In 113 starts, he was 31-38 with a 4.35 ERA. The Reds drafted him in the seventh round in 2013.