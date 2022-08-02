Reds trade Mahle to Twins for three prospects

The Cincinnati Reds made their fourth deal in six days — this one about two hours before the 6 p.m. Tuesday trade deadline.
The Reds traded starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins for three of the franchise’s top-25 prospects: infielder Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand and left-handed pitcher Steven Hajjar.
Mahle, 27, was 5-7 with a 4.40 ERA in 19 starts. He has pitched his entire career with the Reds since making his big-league debut in 2017. In 113 starts, he was 31-38 with a 4.35 ERA. The Reds drafted him in the seventh round in 2013.
Steer, 24, ranked seventh among prospects in the Twins organization, according to MLB Pipeline. He was drafted in the third round in 2019 out of the University of Oregon. He started this season at the Double-A level and hit .242 with 12 home runs and 32 RBIs at Triple-A. He has split time between third base, second base and shortstop.
Encarnacion-Strand, 22, ranked 25th in the Twins organization. He was drafted in the fourth round in 2021 out of Oklahoma State. He started the season at Single-A and hit .333 with five home runs and 17 RBIs at Double-A.
Steven Hajjar, 21, ranks 18th. He was a second-round pick in 2021 out of the University of Michigan. In 12 starts in the Single-A Florida State League this season, he was 2-2 with 2.89 ERA.
Mahle joins fellow starting pitcher Luis Castillo, pitcher Phillip Diehl and outfielders Tommy Pham and Tyler Naquin on the list of players traded since Thursday.
The Twins lead the American League Central Division by one game with a 54-48 mark. The Reds (41-61) are 16 games back in the National League Central Division and 14 games back in the wild-card race.
