Reds take two of three from first-place Brewers

The Reds (7-24) won two of three games against the first-place Brewers (20-12) and finished 4-2 on the homestand.

The Reds have won two series in a row for the first time this season. They began the homestand with a 3-22 record, the second-worst mark in baseball history through 25 games, and seven straight series losses since splitting the season-opening four-game series in Atlanta.