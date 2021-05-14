Reds returning to full capacity at GABP on June 2

There will be no attendance limit at Great American Ball Park starting June 2, and masks will be recommended but not mandated.
The Cincinnati Reds announced those changes Friday. The news came two days after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced mask and social-distancing orders related to the coronavirus pandemic will end June 2.
“The Reds are grateful to Governor DeWine and all the state and local officials who collaborated to usher Ohio through this dangerous and difficult time,” said Phil Castellini, Reds president and chief operating officer, in a statement. “Our goal has always been to host as many fans as possible in a safe manner and we are excited to once again have every seat available for more fans to cheer on our Reds.”
Great American Ball Park, which can seat 42,319, will return to full capacity on June 2 when then Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies at 12:35 p.m. in the second game of a two-game series.
The Reds also announced Friday they will continue to offer $10 tickets for people with vaccination cards through the end of the 2021 regular season.
The Reds played the entire 2020 season without fans and started the 2021 season with 30 percent capacity. That increased to 40 percent on April 21.
Through 17 home games, the Reds rank ninth in baseball in average attendance (11,731). The largest crowd of the season was 17,077 on May 1. The smallest crowd was 7,549 on April 22.