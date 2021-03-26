Reds release Strange-Gordon, assign three players to minors

The Cincinnati Reds released infielder Dee Strange-Gordon and assigned pitchers Brandon Finnegan and Jesse Biddle and catcher Rocky Gale to minor league camp Friday, six days before Opening Day.
Strange-Gordon, who signed with the Reds as a free agent on Feb. 8, was competing for the shortstop job. He hit .281 (9 for 32) in 12 spring training games, making five starts at shortstop.
Eugenio Suarez has earned the bulk of playing time at shortstop this spring since the Reds announced earlier this month they were exploring the option of him moving from third base to shortstop, his original position early in his career.
Finnegan was trying to earn a spot in the Reds bullpen for the first time since 2018. He had a 4.26 ERA in five appearances this spring.
Biddle had a 3.00 ERA in nine appearances and nine innings this spring. He pitched one inning for the Reds last season after signing as a free agent in January 2020.
The Reds signed Gale, 33, to a minor league contract in January. He appeared in 22 big-league games from 2015-19 with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit .308 (4 for 13) in 10 games this spring.