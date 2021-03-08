Reds prospect India says he’s ready for big leagues

“I feel very comfortable out there,” India said. “It’s a lot different this year with COVID and the protocols we’ve got. We’re spread out a lot. But I’m excited to be here. I’m ready for this year. I feel really strong. I’m healthy. I’m ready to go.”

India has spent the majority of his professional career playing third base but also has seen action at shortstop and second base. The shortstop position is one of the focuses for the Reds this spring with Dee Strange-Gordon, Kyle Farmer and Garcia the most likely players to win the job.

“I played shortstop my whole life before college,” India said. “I was a shortstop in high school and even when I was young. I played a little in college. I’m always ready for shortstop. That’s my favorite position. I’m going to play where they tell me.”

India started his pro career with the Greeneville Reds at the rookie level in 2018 and was promoted to the Single-A Dayton Dragons later that season. In 2019, he started the season with the Single-A Daytona Tortugas and earned a promotion to the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts in July.

India said he’s ready for the big leagues in 2021.

“I was ready last year, but I got hurt,” he said. “It’s really not my decision. I’ve got to play to the best of my abilities. I know what I can do. I believe I’m a big leaguer.”

Even though there wasn’t a minor league season in 2020 because of the pandemic, India benefitted from his experience in Mason.

“I grew a lot as a player,” he said. “I perfected some things in my game that weren’t there yet. It was a good place for me. I was happy I had an opportunity to be there. I worked my butt off there.”

Notes: Reds first baseman Joey Votto has four hits in his first nine at-bats in spring training. Manager David Bell said Monday Votto just looks different at the plate this spring.

“I know he’s made some changes, and I think it’s shown up,” Bell said. “You look at the results. He’s had some hits which is always nice even if you’ve had the career he’s had. To get off to a good start is great.”