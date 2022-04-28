Reds place rookie Lodolo on injured list; Moustakas returns

Lodolo is 1-2 with a 5.52 ERA in three starts, but is coming off the best outing of his young career in Sunday’s 4-1 win vs. the Cardinals. The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed one earned run and struck out seven to pick up his first major-league win.

In a corresponding move, third baseman MIke Moustakas returned from the injured list (right biceps strain). Moustakas, hitting .129 in nine games, last played April 17 against the Dodgers.