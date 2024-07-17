Reds pick seven pitchers on final day of MLB Draft

Three-day draft concludes with final 10 rounds

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
18 minutes ago
X

The Cincinnati Reds selected six right-handed pitchers, one left-handed pitcher, a shortstop, a left fielder and a third baseman on Tuesday, the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Explore» MORE ON DRAFT: Reds take three catchers on Day 2

Here’s a quick glance at each selection:

Round 11 (No. 329 overall pick): Edgar Colon, right-handed pitcher, Felix Varela Senior High School (Miami, Fla.)

Colon ranked as the 13th-best player in Puerto Rico, according to Perfect Game.

Round 12 (No. 359): Will Cannon, right-handed pitcher, Auburn University

Cannon was 3-3 with a 5.71 ERA in 40 appearances in two seasons at Auburn.

Round 13 (No. 389): Anthony Stephan, left-fielder, University of Virginia

Stephan hit 3.09 with 24 doubles and 62 RBIs in three seasons at Virginia.

Round 14 (No. 419): Adrian Areizaga, shortstop, Leadership Christian Academy (Puerto Rico)

Areizaga ranked as the 215th-best prospect in the draft, according to MLB.com.

Round 15 (No. 449): Jordan Little, right-handed pitcher, Virginia Tech

Little was 0-2 with a 6.66 ERA in 21 appearances in his one season at Virginia after two seasons at East Carolina.

Round 16 (No. 479): Jimmy Romano, right-handed pitcher, Duke University

Romano was 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA in 29 appearances as a junior.

Round 17 (No. 509): Trent Hodgdon, right-handed pitcher, University of South Carolina Upstate

Hodgdon was 2-4 with a 6.75 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 42 appearances in two seasons at South Carolina Upstate.

Round 18 (No. 539): Jalen Hairston, third baseman, State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota

Hairston hit .400 with 44 RBIs as a sophomore in 2024.

Round 19 (No. 569): Owen Pote, right-handed pitcher, Archbishop Jordan Catholic High School (Alberta, Can.)

Pote was 3-0 with a 3.18 ERA in eight games for the Western Canadian League’s Sylvan Lake Gulls this summer.

Round 20 (No. 599): Mason Russell, left-handed pitcher, Casteel High School (Ariz.)

Russell ranked as the 93rd-best prospect in the draft, according to Baseball America. He has committed to Arizona.

In Other News
1
Ohio State Football Preview: Coaching staff
2
Reds starter losing pitcher in first All-Star Game appearance
3
Position group breakdown: A closer look at Bengals’ cornerbacks
4
Ohio State football preview: Buckeye newcomers to know prior to...
5
Reds take three catchers on Day 2 of MLB Draft

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top