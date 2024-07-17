Reds pick seven pitchers on final day of MLB Draft

Here’s a quick glance at each selection:

Round 11 (No. 329 overall pick): Edgar Colon, right-handed pitcher, Felix Varela Senior High School (Miami, Fla.)

Colon ranked as the 13th-best player in Puerto Rico, according to Perfect Game.

Round 12 (No. 359): Will Cannon, right-handed pitcher, Auburn University

Cannon was 3-3 with a 5.71 ERA in 40 appearances in two seasons at Auburn.

Round 13 (No. 389): Anthony Stephan, left-fielder, University of Virginia

Stephan hit 3.09 with 24 doubles and 62 RBIs in three seasons at Virginia.

Round 14 (No. 419): Adrian Areizaga, shortstop, Leadership Christian Academy (Puerto Rico)

Areizaga ranked as the 215th-best prospect in the draft, according to MLB.com.

Round 15 (No. 449): Jordan Little, right-handed pitcher, Virginia Tech

Little was 0-2 with a 6.66 ERA in 21 appearances in his one season at Virginia after two seasons at East Carolina.

Round 16 (No. 479): Jimmy Romano, right-handed pitcher, Duke University

Romano was 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA in 29 appearances as a junior.

Round 17 (No. 509): Trent Hodgdon, right-handed pitcher, University of South Carolina Upstate

Hodgdon was 2-4 with a 6.75 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 42 appearances in two seasons at South Carolina Upstate.

Round 18 (No. 539): Jalen Hairston, third baseman, State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota

Hairston hit .400 with 44 RBIs as a sophomore in 2024.

Round 19 (No. 569): Owen Pote, right-handed pitcher, Archbishop Jordan Catholic High School (Alberta, Can.)

Pote was 3-0 with a 3.18 ERA in eight games for the Western Canadian League’s Sylvan Lake Gulls this summer.

Round 20 (No. 599): Mason Russell, left-handed pitcher, Casteel High School (Ariz.)

Russell ranked as the 93rd-best prospect in the draft, according to Baseball America. He has committed to Arizona.