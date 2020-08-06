Reds Notes: Roster trimmed to 28 players

Another loss: The Cleveland Indians handed the Reds their first shutout of the season Wednesday. Mike Clevinger and four relievers combined to limit the Reds to three hits in a 2-0 loss.

Through 11 games, the Reds ranked 14th out of 15 teams in the National League in team batting average (.206). They had not scored more than four runs in a game in their last six games.

Reds manager David Bell said there was a fine line between making adjustments and making too many changes, but the Reds know they have to start scoring runs so there’s less pressure on the pitching staff and the defense.

“We’ve got to get it all working,” Bell said. “They understand that. It’s more about staying confident and supporting the adjustments they’re making and also keeping in perspective we’ve faced two of the best pitchers in the league (Shane Bieber and Clevinger) the last couple nights. You don’t make an excuse for that, but it’s important to be aware of it.”

Looking ahead: Trevor Bauer, Anthony DeSclafani and Sonny Gray will start the three games in Milwaukee. The Reds and Brewers begin the series at 8:10 p.m. Friday.