Reds lose another key player to injured list

The Reds recalled Sam Moll from the Triple-A Louisville Cardinals to take Lodolo’s spot on the roster. Moll has a 0.00 ERA in five relief appearances for the Reds this season and a 6.48 ERA in nine appearances for Louisville.

Lodolo started the season on the injured list with a left calf strain. He made his season debut April 13.

On Monday, the Reds put T.J. Friedl on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb fracture. Last week, the Reds put Christian Encarnacion-Strand on the 10-day injured list with a right ulnar styloid fracture.

The Reds (18-24) beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Tuesday, snapping a three-game losing streak, and continue the series on the road at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.