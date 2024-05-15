Reds lose another key player to injured list

The Cincinnati Reds placed starting pitcher Nick Lodolo on the 15-day injured list with a left groin strain Wednesday.
Lodolo (3-2, 3.34 ERA) allowed four earned runs in six innings in his last start Saturday in a 5-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. He was scheduled to make his next start Thursday in the opener of a four-game series on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Reds recalled Sam Moll from the Triple-A Louisville Cardinals to take Lodolo’s spot on the roster. Moll has a 0.00 ERA in five relief appearances for the Reds this season and a 6.48 ERA in nine appearances for Louisville.
Lodolo started the season on the injured list with a left calf strain. He made his season debut April 13.
On Monday, the Reds put T.J. Friedl on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb fracture. Last week, the Reds put Christian Encarnacion-Strand on the 10-day injured list with a right ulnar styloid fracture.
The Reds (18-24) beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Tuesday, snapping a three-game losing streak, and continue the series on the road at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
About the Author